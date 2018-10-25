Billy Ray CavesAug. 8, 1933 - Oct. 22, 2018Billy Ray Caves, 85, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018 in Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m., prior to the service, at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.Mr. Caves was born, August 8, 1933, in Waco, Texas, to John Wright Caves and Mary Elizabeth Goff Caves. He married Alice Lucille Whitehouse on February 14, 1956 and they made their home in Waco. Billy loved to fish, camp, and ride motorcycles.Billy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Alice Lucille Caves on November 1, 1993.Survivors include his daughter, Sherrie Fillip and husband, Frankie, of Moody; son, Ricky Caves and wife, Caye, of McGregor; grandchildren, Jimmy Powers, Jr. and wife, Kadi, Daniel Fillip; great-grandchildren, Joshua Finkenbinder, Briana Powers, and Lilly Powers.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
