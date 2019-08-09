Gladys Camile CavenderAug. 17, 1912 - Aug. 7, 2019Gladys Camile Harper Cavender died Wednesday morning, August 7, at the Brazos of Waco. She was 106 years old.Graveside service will be Saturday, August 10, at Chapel Hill Memorial Park at 9:00 a.m., the Rev. Daniel Hawkins will officiate. Gladys was born August 17, 1912 in The Grove, Texas, to the Rev. Earl and Sallie Harper. She attended the Flat Intermediate School and graduated from Gatesville High School in 1931.Gladys won a scholarship to attend college upon graduation but remained at home to help her family raise three brothers and one sister.She married Woodrow Cavender in December 1939, and was ever vigilant to be with him when he was sent from camp to camp during the early days of World War II. After Woodrow was sent to the European theatre, she came back to Waco and started employment with A&P Grocery. She retired in 1979.Gladys was preceeded in death by her mother and father, Earl and Sallie Harper; husband, Woodrow A. Cavender; brothers, Garlon A. Harper, Moody W. Harper, and Travis C. Harper.She is survived by her sister, Anne Harper Koos; nieces, Kay Hawkins, Susan Dortch, and Kitty Kenyon. She is also survived by nephews, Phillip Harper, Andy Harper, Craig Harper, and Carl Cavender. Gladys is survived by many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the employees of Home Instead for their loving care over the last four years. The family would particularly like to thank Carol Gilbert for four years of loving service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her favorite charities, Caritas and Meals on Wheels, or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.