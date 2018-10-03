Carol Darlene CatheyOct. 28, 1946 - Sept. 30, 2018Carol Darlene Cathey, 71, born in Jacksonville, Texas, October 28, 1946, took her last breath in front of us and her first breath in the face of Jesus, September 30, 2018, at home surrounded by her loving family. In honor of our mom's wishes, there will be a graveside service which will be 1:00 p.m., October 3, 2018, at Baker Cemetery, 6819 County Road 4042, Kemp, Texas 75143.Our mom was a phenomenally kind-hearted woman with a deep and unconditional love for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always their biggest fan and cheerleader. She found great joy in her "fur-babies", bird watching, gardening, writing poetry, cooking and baking, and spending time with her beloved family and friends. She had a contagious laugh and loved to make others smile. She is greatly missed and will never be forgotten.Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Iris R. Martin; and brothers, Tommy Moore and Johnny Moore.Survivors include sons, Michael W. Cathey and wife, Lara, of Mabank, TX, and Larry D. Cathey and wife, Tammy, of Valley Mills; daughter, Stephanie D. Cathey of Waco; grandchildren, Hillary G. Cathey of Waco, Larry D. Cathey Jr. and wife, Shannon, of Valley Mills, Ashley Cathey of Valley Mills, Alex Meredith and husband, Ryan, of McGregor, Whitney Cathey of Mabank, Dillon Cathey of Mabank, Rance Cathey and wife, Callie, of Valley Mills, Derek Cathey of Mabank, and Lacey Cathey of Valley Mills; great-grandchildren, Easton, Lane and Marlee; sisters and brothers, Mildred Tate of Conroe, TX, Roger Moore of Riesel, TX, Jerry Moore of Conroe, TX, Mary Busby of Kemp, TX, Vera Sherman of Seven Points, TX; and many nieces and nephews.Flowers may be sent to Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Waco, Texas.The family wishes to express a special thank you to the Kindred Hospice team for their exceptional care of our Mom and family.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
