Domingo P. CastroSept. 3, 1944 - July 22, 2019Domingo P. Castro, 74, of Waco, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ July 22, 2019. Services will be 3 pm, Saturday, July 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Friday. Sign the Guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.