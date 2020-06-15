Paul Castleberry March 26, 1944 - June 12, 2020 Paul John Castleberry Jr., 76, passed away June 12, 2020, in McGregor, Texas. A viewing will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday evening, June 15, at Brooks Funeral Home in Canyon, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 16, at Dreamland Cemetery in Canyon. Paul, or "Joe Paul" as his family called him, was born in Plainview, Texas, on March 26, 1944, to Bess and Paul John Castleberry Sr. The family relocated to Borger, Texas. Joe Paul graduated from Borger High School in 1962. He earned a B.A. in physics from Oklahoma City University graduating Magna Cum Laude and was a proud member of the physics honor society, Sigma Pi Sigma. He earned a PhD in high energy nuclear physics in 1970 from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Joe Paul married Mary Elizabeth Adams on February 20, 1965. In October of that year, his son, Jeff, was born. In December of 1974, Joe Paul's daughter, Sarah, was born. Upon earning his PhD, Joe Paul began work with the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington D.C. He then moved to the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He returned to Alexandria, Virginia, to serve as the Directorate of Shock Physics with the Defense Nuclear Agency. In total, he had worked 32 years for the federal government by the time he retired in 2002. Joe Paul loved cars, especially his Porsches. He was an active member of the Porsche Club of America, Potomac division, and was a PCA driving instructor for driving events at Virginia International Raceway and Summit Point Raceway, among other tracks along the east coast. He enjoyed basketball, golf, and tennis as well as tracking his cars. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Frank. He is survived by his first wife, Mary, of Fairport, New York; his son, Jeff, of Waco, Texas; his daughter, Sarah Newsome; two beautiful grandchildren, Amber and George Jr. of Palmyra, New York; a niece, Sharon, of Borger, Texas; and a nephew, Joe Don, of Bowie, Maryland.
