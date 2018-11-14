Vanessa CastilloAug. 5, 1987 - Nov. 9, 2018Vanessa Castillo, 31, of Waco, passed away November 9, 2018. Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m.l Wednesday, Nov. 14, at OakCrest.Survivors include her husband, Alfonso Castillo; son, Leonel Valtierres; daughters, Aracely Santos and Aubrey Prez; mother, Dorothy Silguero; step-father, Horasio Silguero; brothers, Ramon, Gregory, and Justin Cordero and Arthur Pyburn; sisters, Amanda and Jessica Cordero; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

