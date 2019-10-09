Sinda Sue CastilloOct. 13, 1953 - Oct. 5, 2019Sinda Sue Castillo, 65, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Temple.Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, followed by a funeral service at 12:30 at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. Burial will follow at Bosqueville Cemetery.Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

