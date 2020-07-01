Wanda Castillo-Patlis
Sept. 26, 1938 - June 29, 2020
Wanda Castillo, 82, of Waco, passed away peacefully Monday, June 29, 2020.
The family will gather for a private graveside service Thursday, July 2, at Waco Memorial Park.
Wanda was born September 26, 1938 in Waco to George and Mary Holloway. She was a true matriarch and will always be remembered for her fiery attitude and commitment to her family and La Fiesta, the family restaurant.
She met the love of her life Samuel Castillo, Sr. and they married in 1954. They had four beloved children who Wanda centered her life around, never missing a game or practice. She was always the loudest in the stands and she was proud of her kids and their accomplishments.
Wanda stayed at home and raised her four children while Sam Sr. started La Fiesta Restaurant. After his death in 1978, she took over the family business and quickly found her way from being a stay at home wife to a small business owner. She ran a tight ship and worked along with her children to see the success of the restaurant.
Almost all of her grandchildren, and their adult lives, had the opportunity to work alongside her at the restaurant before her retirement in 2002.
Wanda met Herbert Patlis in 1979 and they married shortly after. They spent the next 28 years working and traveling the world together. She loved sports, shopping, shoes and traveling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Holloway; her husband, Samuel Castillo Sr.; her husband, Herb Patlis; son, Chris Castillo; daughter, Lisa Castillo Hernandez; and brothers, Bo Holloway and Jack Holloway.
Wanda is survived by her son, Sam Castillo and wife, Ginny; daughter, Vicky and her husband, Scott Libby; grandchildren, Mike Hernandez, Lynsey Castillo, Alanna Owen, Sam Callahan, Christa Kormos, Melissa Bratton, Chris Stephen Castillo, Samuel Castillo, Micky Rosales and Nick Rosales; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Association.
A special thank you to Nancy Bray Wagner for all the care she showed Wanda and our family the last few years. She made a difference in Wanda's last year's and we will be forever grateful.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
