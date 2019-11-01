Ralph Castillo, jr.Nov. 16, 1959 - Oct. 26, 2019Ralph Castillo, Jr., a Senior Health, Safety, and Environmental Director at National Oilwell Varco, NOV, died unexpectedly on October 26, 2019, at the age of 59, while at his home in Houston, Texas. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 1, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Houston, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail 77079. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., November 5, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave., Waco, Texas 76711, with the burial following at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, November 4, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco.Ralph was born on November 16, 1959, to Ralph Castillo, Sr., and Eloisa Becerra Ochoa in Waco. He married his wife of 32 years, Gina Castillo, on April 29, 1988. Balancing work, life, and school, he graduated from Texas State Technical College, TSTC, in 1993 with an Associate of Arts and Sciences. In line with his tenacious work ethic, he later proudly graduated from St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, with a Bachelor of Applied Sciences, BASs, HSE, Hazardous Materials Management in 2000. Ralph remained active in his field of work as a member of the Environmental Health and Safety Advisory Board at TSTC.For pleasure, he enjoyed working on his yard, a great round of golf, traveling the world, and cheering for his two favorite teams – the Houston Texans and the Houston Astros. Both he and Gina were members of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Houston, where they lived for the past 17 years.Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Castillo, Sr.; stepmom, Lydia Castillo; sisters, Rosemary Mendoza and Rita Enriquez; brother, David Castaneda; and his dog, Daisy.He is survived by his mother, Eloisa Ochoa; wife, Gina Castillo; children, Christopher Castillo and wife, Lori, of San Antonio, Justin Castillo and wife, Alicia, of Waco, and Ralph Castillo III, AKA "Trey", and fiancée, Briana Olivarez, of Waco. He was a grandfather and "Popo" to nine grandchildren – Jalen Castillo, Jillian Castillo, Julius Castillo, Aliza Soto, Ismayla Soto, Marissa Soto, Eliana Soto, and the twins - Joel and Jayden Soto; brothers, Bob Castillo and wife, Mary Lou, of Waco, Jessie Castillo of Seattle, Raymond Ochoa of Houston, Reyes Castaneda, and Tony Castaneda and wife, Falon, of Waco; sisters, MB Castaneda, Mary Jane Rodriguez and husband, Kenneth, of Waco, and Elidia Castillo; and numerous loving cousins, nieces and nephews.Ralph's career allowed him to travel the world, continuously see and learn new things, and impart teachable moments to those around him. He helped family and friends in need whenever and however he could, often without being asked. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.The family has established the "Ralph Castillo, Jr., Endowed Scholarship Fund" at TSTC in Waco to continue Ralph's support of education and helping others. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made at https://www.tstc.edu/tstcfoundation or by calling 254-867-3900.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
