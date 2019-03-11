Virginia Cashion-MarstallerAug. 30, 1922 - March 9, 2019Virginia Cashion-Marstaller, 96, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away March 9, 2019, surrounded by family. There will be a private family graveside service and burial officiated by The Rev. Ron Durham. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Virginia was born in Hill County, August 30, 1922, to Richard and Elsie Bryan.She graduated from Waco High School and lived almost her entire life in Waco. Virginia married Roy Cashion October 11, 1942, and enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage to him, until his death in 1996. They had three daughters, Barbara, Cynthia and Mary. She and Roy worked together to help build his business at Dealers Electric Supply, traveled extensively, collected western art, avidly supported Baylor University, and enjoyed time at their ranches with family and friends.Virginia was a devoted and accomplished homemaker to her family. She said almost daily that she loved her wonderful family. She was active in many areas of the Waco community and loved her church at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed above all, her grandchildren, and playing bridge, puzzles, orchids, cooking, crafts, traveling, entertaining, watching the Texas Rangers, and shopping.Virginia married Charlie Marstaller in 2000, and they enjoyed traveling in their RV and watching Baylor and Ranger games on TV until his death in 2016.Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her sister, Mary Bunnell; and her brother, Ralph Bryan.She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Thomas and husband, Mel, of Fort Worth, Cynthia Allen and husband, Mike, of Kerrville, and Mary Cashion-Smith of Waco; eight precious grandchildren, Monica and husband, Lonnie Goolsby, Lisa and husband, Matt Palazzetti, Robert Real and wife, Susan, Scott Thomas and wife, Mika, Christine and husband, Chuck Kelly, Colby Allen and wife, Tonya, Natalie Wolfe, and Scottie Smith; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, as well as dear friends.Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons, Robert Real, Scott Thomas, Scottie Smith, Cash Palazzetti, Matthew Palazzetti, and special friend, Bob Burgess.The family wishes to express a very special thank you to Diana Delara for her many years of care and devotion to our mother. If you prefer, In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Waco Foundation MAC Fund at wacofoundation.org MAC Fund, 1227 N. Valley Mills Dr. Suite 235 Waco TX 76710The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
