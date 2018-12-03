Barbara CashAug. 1, 1953 - Nov. 30, 2018Barbara Ann Cash, 65, passed away Friday, November 30, 2018.Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Moore Cemetery in Chalk Bluff with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home.Barbara was born August 1, 1953 in Coleman, Texas to Steve and Faye (Allison) Hollon. She was a loving mother and grandmother with a big heart. She was a garage-sale queen and loved everyone she met.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her companion, Charlie Perez; five brothers; and one sister.Survivors include her children, Kenneth Cash and wife, Sarah, Melody Daniel and husband, Steven, Shirley Cash and husband, James and Carman Cash and fiance, Shawn; her sisters, Velma Wilhite and Dorothy Vasquez; special friend, Roberta Brown; 18 grandchildren;five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Steven Daniel, Kenneth Cash, James Lefever, Joseph Cash, Jason Lanford, Jordan Lefever and Jordan Champeau.The family would like to express a special thank you to Interim Hospice for their love and support.Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.