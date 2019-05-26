Ruby CaseyAug. 21, 1924 - May 24, 2019Ruby Casey, 94, of McGregor, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Ruby is survived by her sons, Randy Power and wife, Vinetta, Billy Power and wife, Pam; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; sisters, Bobbie and Patsy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

