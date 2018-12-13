Vicente Martinez Casarez, Sr.April 5, 1933 - Dec. 10, 2018Vicente "Tony" M. Casarez, Sr., passed away peacefully on December 10, 2018.The family will receive guests from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 14, 2018, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park and Saturday, December 15, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. Funeral services will follow the visitation, officiated by Deacon Jessie Garza at 12:00 p.m. with military honors.Vicente was 85 years old and survived by his eight children, his brother and sisters, numerous grand and great-grandchildren, along with his family and friends.He loved being "The Main Man" of the family, his red truck and spending time with his family and friends. He always enjoyed life, bingo and casinos. Vicente was the First Hispanic to graduate Waco TSTI in Color Television Repair and retired from Owens Illinois Glass. Vicente is greatly loved and respected by his friends and family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
