Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL TEXAS THURSDAY AFTERNOON INTO FRIDAY MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * TIMING...3 PM THURSDAY TO NOON FRIDAY, WITH THE HIGHEST WINDS EXPECTED THURSDAY EVENING INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING. * WINDS...NORTHERLY WINDS WILL INCREASE TO AROUND 25 TO 35 MPH, WITH SEVERAL GUSTS UPWARDS OF 40 TO 45 MPH. AN ISOLATED GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH IS POSSIBLE. * IMPACTS...LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS, SUCH AS DECORATIONS, WILL LIKELY BE BLOWN ABOUT IN THE WIND. DRIVING WILL BECOME DIFFICULT ON EAST-WEST ORIENTED ROADS, ESPECIALLY FOR THOSE IN HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. A FEW FALLING TREE BRANCHES WILL POSE A HAZARD TO THOSE OUTSIDE. ADDITIONALLY, ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES WILL BE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRONG WINDS WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. THESE WINDS WILL MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT FOR ALL VEHICLES. BOATERS SHOULD STAY OFF AREA LAKES AS WATERS WILL BECOME VERY ROUGH. WEAK TREES MAY BE BLOWN OVER AND SOME MINOR STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS ALSO POSSIBLE. RESIDENTS SHOULD TAKE ACTION TO ENSURE ALL LIGHTWEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS ARE SECURED. &&