Domingo R. CarvajalOct. 3, 1946 - Dec. 7, 2019Domingo R. Carvajal, 73, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Services will be at 11 am, Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mighty Wind Worship Center with burial at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm, Friday, Dec. 13, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Tags

Load entries