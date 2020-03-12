July 31, 1931 - March 8, 2020
Margaret Helen Nichols Carter was born in Waco, Texas, on July 31, 1931, to Robert Dabney Nichols and Bonnie Elizabeth (Kinder) Nichols. She married Doyle Carlton Carter on August 17, 1951. Margaret died peacefully at home in Abilene, Texas, March 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Doyle Carter; and their three children, Robert Carter and his wife, Linda, of Lewisburg, Tennessee; Kacey Higgins and her husband, Stormy, of Abilene, Texas; and Gerald Carter of San Jose, California; four grandchildren, Jordan Carter, Tiffany Carter, John Higgins, and Amy (Higgins) Forrest and her husband, Brandon; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and both brothers, Thomas Jack Nichols and Bobby Jo Nichols.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone involved in Margaret's care especially Jeanie, Angela, and the wonderful staff and volunteers from Hospice of the Big Country. Thank you for your patient, kind, gentle, and loving care.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 13, at Waco Memorial Park in Waco, Texas. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
