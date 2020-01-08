Claud Wallace Carter, Jr.April 2, 1927 - Dec. 20, 2019Claud Wallace Carter, Jr., 92, of Waco, passed away at the Waco VA, December 20, 2019.Claud was born April 2, 1927, in Waco, to Claud Wallace Carter, Sr. and Myrtie Pearl Westbrook Carter. On December 16, 1944, at age 17, he married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Jo Hall, and then left LaVega High School to join the U.S. Navy in early 1945. After boot camp in San Diego, he volunteered to train with the Marines for two months in Oahu, preparing for the invasion of Japan. On their way to invade, his ship received orders to abort the mission because of Truman's decision to drop the atomic bomb. It's estimated up to two million lives on both sides were saved by that decision. The crew headed to Tsingtao, China for a special mission to free the remaining Doolittle raiders held hostage on a mountaintop in Russia. During that mission he was seriously injured in a vehicle accident, suffering frostbite with lifelong cold injury. After discharge on May 6, 1945, he returned to receive his high school diploma and entered Baylor University in the fall of 1946.He was preceded in death by his first wife, Juanita, of 42 years, and son, Charles Dwayne Carter. In 1996 Claud married Nita Kay Pierce.He is survived by his wife; daughter, Patricia Bamberg and Dave of Virginia; sons, Stephen and Darlene and Claud "Dub" and Phyllis of Waco; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Special thanks to his wife Nita and the Waco VA hospice unit for their care of Claud during his illness.Heritage Funeral Home300 N. Bridge,Brady, Texas 76825(325) 597-1977
