Barbara CarterJuly 27, 1950 - April 7, 2019Barbara Ann Carter, of Waco, passed away April 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, April 13, at Mighty Wind Worship Center. Burial at Doris Miller Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 10 am to 6 pm, Friday, April 12, with family hours from 4 to 6 pm.Barbara was born on July 27, 1950, to Nathaniel and Lillian R. Brandon, in Corsicana, Texas. She was raised in Corsicana where she atteded G. W. Jackson High School.After completing high school, she went on to attend Paul Quinn College in Waco, Texas. It was at Paul Quinn where Barbara met the love of her life and husband, Tommy Charles Carter. At Paul Quinn she was a member of the cheerleading team, the Sovereign Domain of Vogue and was Miss Esquire in 1969-1970.After completing College, Barbara was employed by Waco ISD, working at both lake Air Middle School and Waco High School for over 27 years as Health Education Teacher and a coach. During her many years as a coach, Barbara enjoyed coaching volleyball, basketball, and track. Known to many as "Coach Carter", she impacted and helped shape the lives of many young ladies during her 27 year career of teaching and coaching.She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy C. Carter, Sr.; both parents, Nathaniel and Lillian R. Brandon; and sister, Wanda K. Brandon.Barbara leaves to cherish her memory: three loving sons, Shown P. Carter (Stephanie), Tommy C. Carter, Jr. (Talisha) and Brandon C. Carter; brothers, Vernal Brandon, and Nathaniel Brandon, Jr.; grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, Ariyan, Brittany, Jordan, Jamaya, Jayson, and Paityn; a host of other family and friends.A special thank you to St. Catherine's for their loving care for Our Mother.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
