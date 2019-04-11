Barbara CarterJuly 27, 1950 - April 7, 2019Barbara Ann Carter, of Waco, passed away April 7, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at Mighty Wind Worship Center. Burial will be at Doris Miller Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

