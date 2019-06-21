Annette Denise CarruthDec. 26, 1964 - June 17, 2019Annette Denise Nemmer Carruth was born December 26, 1964 to Agnes and Joe Nemmer in Waco, Texas, and passed peacefully on June 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Visitation will be held at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 21, at OakCrest Funeral Home (4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX). The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, at St. Louis Catholic Church (2001 N. 25th, Waco, TX) by Father Ryan Higdon. Burial will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX.Mrs. Carruth attended St. Louis Catholic School and Reicher Catholic High School before graduating from Texas State University with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. She also received her Master's Degree in Education and Administration from Baylor University. A long time educator and teacher with China Spring ISD, Annette retired in 2015. In her retirement, she went to teach 4th grade at St. Louis Catholic School, a position she called her dream job. Along with teaching, Annette enjoyed gathering with family and friends, practicing her Catholic faith, spending time with social and school groups, and being outside in her garden with her dogs. Annette was active with the Women's ACTS Team at St. Louis.Annette was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Joe Nemmer; and brother, David Eugene Nemmer.Annette leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Richard Carruth of Waco; daughter, Tori Carruth of Austin; daughter, Abby Janell "Nellie" Carruth of Waco; brother, Joe Nemmer and wife, Janice, of Waco; brother, John Nemmer and wife, Christy, of Waco; nephew, Jody Nemmer and wife, Suzanne, of Waco; niece, Melissa Brewton of Waco; niece, Jennifer Smith and husband, Mike, of Waco; nephew, Clinton Nemmer of California; niece, Sissi Gholson and husband, Bobby; nieces and nephew, Terri Collins, Tonia Nemmer, Wendy Nemmer, Leslie Nemmer, David Nemmer Jr.; and numerous other relatives, loved-ones and close friends.Pallbearers will be Jody Nemmer, Kenny Brewton, Cole Gholson, Chuck Carlile, Kevin Kelly, Rick Wolfe, Ryan Gobar, and Tommy Beckner.Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Gholson, Clinton Nemmer, Austin Beckner, Adam Beckner, and John Young.Donations may be made in honor of Annette to St. Louis Catholic School or MD Anderson Cancer Center for their incredible care.Share personal memories and condolences at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
