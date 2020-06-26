Tyrese Carroll

Aug. 16, 2000 - June 20, 2020

Tyrese LeWayne Carroll passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 27, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

Service information

Jun 26
Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Jun 27
Celebration of Life
Saturday, June 27, 2020
11:00AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
301 Tyler Street
Waco, TX 76706
