Ruby CarrollMay 22, 1948 - Dec. 7, 2019Ruby Prem Carroll, of Waco, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.Visitation will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by services at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.Ruby leaves her husband of 25 years, Dan Carroll; sister, Reny Margaret George and husband, Titus; and brother, Roy Godwin and wife, Caroline.Sign the online Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Tags

Load entries