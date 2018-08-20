Edna CarrollJan. 5, 1929 - Aug. 17, 2018Edna Edwards Carroll, 89, passed away peacefully, Friday, August 17, 2018, in Waco, Texas. A celebration of her life will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, August 22, at First Baptist Church in O'Donnell, Texas. A private family committal service in the Lamesa Cemetery will precede the memorial service. Edna Faye Edwards was born, January 5, 1929, in O'Donnell, Texas, where she lived for 78 years. She graduated from O'Donnell High School in 1946, and after graduating from Hardin Simmons University in 1949, she coached and taught high school English in Ralls, Texas. On November 7, 1950, Edna married Wayne Carroll, also of O'Donnell. They settled in their hometown where she coached, taught high school English, and later, third grade.Edna loved O'Donnell First Baptist Church where she was a member until her death, having first been enrolled in cradle roll. As an adult, she taught Sunday school and Bible studies to children, youth, and adults, both at First Baptist Church and at the Hispanic Mission. She served on many committees, including the sanctuary remodeling committee, the memorial committee, and the church history committee. She was active in the community and in the 1946 Study Club, serving as president, program chairman, and in various other offices, often hosting events in her home. She will be remembered for her presentations of memorized Christmas stories. Edna wrote and published We, The Debtors, in which she included many of the church programs, family stories, and installation ceremonies she had presented through the years to various groups. China painting, pink roses in particular, was one of her passions, and she loved giving her pieces to her friends and family. Edna played tennis and competed at the state level while in high school. She also taught tennis and swimming at Camp Waldemar. Playing well into her 50's, few people could defeat her in the game of tennis."Ganny" loved her grandchildren and made long drives to Longview, Texas many times to see them in school and church programs and in other activities. Edna remained in O'Donnell for 78 years until 2007 when she moved to Longview. In 2011, she moved with her family to Waco, Texas.Edna was preceded in death by her parents, John Andy and Charlie Edwards; her husband, Wayne Carroll; and her sister, Joycye Gibson.Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Pat Lea of Waco; granddaughter and husband, Amy and John Wiles of Waterloo, IA; grandson and wife, Jay and Abby Lea, of Austin; grandchildren, Madyson Lea, Cooper Lea, and Ruthie Wiles; sisters, Pat Hackney, of Lubbock, and Julia Kendall, of McKinney; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.Memorials may be made to O'Donnell First Baptist Church, 701 Standefer Ave., O'Donnell, TX 79351.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
