Daniel CarrollMay 3, 1925 - Feb. 14, 2019Dr. Daniel Marion Carroll, Jr., of Waco, was born May 3, 1925, in Bluefield, West Virginia, to Daniel Marion Carroll, Sr., and Leticia "Lettie" Celestial Smith Carroll, and passed away February 14, 2019, at the age of 93. Services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, with the Rev. Josh Vaughan officiating, followed by a graveside service at the Wortham Bend Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday evening, February 18, at the OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX 76710.Dan graduated from Beaver High School in Bluefield, WV, served three years in the U.S. Army, got his B.A. degree at Carson-Newman College in Tennessee and then graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1952 before moving to Costa Rica for two years and Argentina for 15 years as a missionary, where he served as a church planter, librarian and professor of religious education at the International Baptist Theological Seminary in Buenos Aires. While on furlough in 1959 he completed his Doctorate in Religious Education in the United States. He also served as a missionary in Jamaica, the Dominican Republic and another 16 years at the Baptist Spanish Publishing House in El Paso, Texas.Retirement brought him to Waco, Texas in 1989 where he joined the staff of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church as librarian, working right up until his last week when he said, "I cannot retire...that library and those books are my life." In addition to his librarian work, he was an avid beekeeper and gardener, held a Master's level license as a Spanish-language Licensed Court Interpreter for the State of Texas and was heavily involved in prayer ministry. He was a wonderful husband and father, and a friend and servant to everyone he met.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Webster Carroll, missionary to Africa, Arthur Carroll of Bluefield, West Virginia; and daughters-in-law, Pat Carroll and Sharon Carroll. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Alice Cowan, whom he married on August 17, 1948; sister, Mattie Mullins of Tennessee; and three sons, Daniel Marion Carroll, III and wife, Ruby, Charles Cowan Carroll and wife, Nursel, and John Price Carroll; grandchildren, Kim Henderson and husband, Royce, Daniel Marion Carroll, IV, Brooke Caperton and husband, Cory, Christopher Carroll and wife, Erin, Rachel Ulmer and husband, Chris, Bethany Carroll, Luke Carroll and wife, Lindsey; and seven great-grandchildren.Pall bearers will be grandchildren and their husbands Daniel Carroll, Christopher Carroll, Luke Carroll, Cory Caperton, Chris Ulmer and Royce Henderson.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
