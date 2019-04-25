Davie Carrillo, Jr.November 17, 1977 - April 20, 2019Davie Carrillo, Jr, 41, of Waco, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.Davie was born November 17, 1977, to David Carrillo and Robin Boyce. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid, life-long fan of Texas Longhorns and the New York Giants. More than anything he loved his children and spending as much time with them as he could. Davie was an amazing friend, a better brother, a caring son and an unbelievable father who gave his all in everything he did.Davie was preceded in death by his father, David Carrillo; and grandparents, Guadalupe and Epifanía Carrillo and Richard Relyea.Davie is survived by: his grandmother, Frances "Lady" Relyea; mother and step-father, Robin and Mark Boyce; five children, Nathan, Camron, Tyler, Yasmyn, and Antonio; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Niomi Thompson; and sisters, Kayla and Victoria Carrillo; as well as several nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

