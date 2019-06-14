Darlene CarrJune 19, 1957 - June 5, 2019Services for Darlene Carr will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Waco. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.