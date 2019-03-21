Barbara Lois CarrApril 26, 1917 - March 19, 2019Barbara Lois McDonald Carr of Waco, a retired teacher, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. A private Christian burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.She is survived by her two sons.Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

