Jon CarothersDec. 26, 1935 - Feb. 28, 2020Jon Carothers (Malrey Elgin Carothers, Jr.) passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. Services will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 2, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 1, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Jon was born in Rule, Texas, on December 26, 1935, to Malrey Elgin Carothers, Sr. and Josephine Edmonds Carothers. He was the youngest of four children and began to be called "Jony" by the older brother and everyone else. He went by Jony until the late 1960's after moving to Waco where it was shortened to "Jon".The family moved to Anson in 1943 and Jon graduated from Anson High School in 1954. He enrolled in Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, took time out to join the six-month Army Reserve program, and later finished college in 1961. During these years he worked part time at West Texas Utilities, where he met Ila Jean Boyer who was a part-time employee and Abilene Christian College student. They married on March 3, 1961, residing in Abilene. Less than three months after marriage, Jon's 490th Civil Affairs Reserve Unit was called to active duty (Berlin Crisis) and sent to Ft. Gordon, Georgia, for a year. Upon return to Abilene, he returned to West Texas Utilities until 1964 when the couple, along with their two year-old son, Ken, moved to Waco where Jon began employment with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Co. Jon retired in 1996 after 31 years with the TFB Insurance Company. After retirement he enjoyed spending many hours in his workshop making various items - many of which were donated to charitable auctions or given away. It gave him great pleasure to see the appreciation and admiration that his work gave others. He was a 50-year member and elder emeritus of Central Christian Church in Waco and also was a trustee at Lakewood Christian Church.Jon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Carothers; and sisters, Mary Jo Blackley and Sarah Lu West.Survivors are his wife of 59 years, Ila Jean; a son, Kenneth Alan Carothers and wife, Angela; and a special little one, Scarlett.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at wwwWHBfamily.com.
Service information
Mar 1
Visitation
Sunday, March 1, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 2
Service
Monday, March 2, 2020
1:30PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
