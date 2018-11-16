Russell CarlisleOct. 10, 1935 - Nov. 10, 2018Russell Ephraim Carlisle, 83, of Dawson, passed away Saturday, November 10, 2018, in Waco after a brief illness. His wife, Rita, was with him at the time of his passing. As per Russell's request, there will be no services.Russell was born, October 10, 1935, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to George and Archie Carlisle of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee. He was plasterer and insulator by trade. Russell worked for NASA for 15 years and he and his late wife, Dorothy, started the Antique Mall in Hubbard. He served as City Manager of Hubbard for three years and was a longtime Mason and Past Grand Master of Hubbard Lodge 530. Russell was also a military veteran having served in the Army from 1955 to 1957.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy Carlisle; and his sister, Ada Watkins.Russell is survived by wife, Rita of Dawson; two sisters, Arbedella Holt and husband, Kenneth, of Greenwood, South Carolina, and Sandra Woodard of Dunlap, Tennessee; brother, George Carlisle, Jr. and wife, Gail, of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; his two stepsons, Hal Baker and partner, Curtis Henshaw, of Liberty, North Carolina and Ross Baker and wife, Karen, of Hubbard.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Russell at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

