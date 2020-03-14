Mary Edna Carlisle
Jan. 10 , 1925 - March 12, 2020
Mary Edna (Winn) Carlisle was born January 10, 1925, in Seale-Round Prairie (Marquez), Texas, to Julian and Bessie Winn. She attended Marquez schools and then graduated from Franklin High School in 1942. She married Herbert Carlisle on Friday, September 13, 1946, and were married 57 years.
She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Eddie Robertson of Hewitt; two grandsons, Jeffrey Robertson and wife, Heather, and Jason Robertson and fiancée, Desiree. She had five great-grandchildren who loved being with her, playing all sorts of games, and just having fun: Sara, Peyton, Caleb, Riley, and Karleigh Robertson.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 15, Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 16, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista Street, Waco, Texas.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.