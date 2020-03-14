Mary Edna Carlisle

Jan. 10 , 1925 - March 12, 2020

Mary Edna (Winn) Carlisle was born January 10, 1925, in Seale-Round Prairie (Marquez), Texas, to Julian and Bessie Winn. She attended Marquez schools and then graduated from Franklin High School in 1942. She married Herbert Carlisle on Friday, September 13, 1946, and were married 57 years.

She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Eddie Robertson of Hewitt; two grandsons, Jeffrey Robertson and wife, Heather, and Jason Robertson and fiancée, Desiree. She had five great-grandchildren who loved being with her, playing all sorts of games, and just having fun: Sara, Peyton, Caleb, Riley, and Karleigh Robertson.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 15, Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 16, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista Street, Waco, Texas.

