Estha Nell CarlileDecember 21, 1926 - July 10, 2018Estha Nell Carlile, age 91, passed away, Monday, July 10, 2018, in Hewitt, Texas. Graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, July 13, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 12, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Estha was born, December 21, 1926, in Moffatt, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Waco. Estha graduated from Waco High and Texas Christian University where she received her nursing degree.Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Carlile-Hall and husband, Charles of New Mexico, Elizabeth Carlile of Waco, Dana Wolanin and husband, Bruce, of Waco; and grandchild, Christopher Carlile of Waco.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Humane Society / Animal Shelter of Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.