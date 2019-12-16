Raymundo CardonaMarch 15, 1932 - Dec. 14, 2019Mr. Raymundo H. Cardona, 87, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Elm Mott. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the funeral home, with The Reverend Rick Aguilar officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, an hour prior to service time.

