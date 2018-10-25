Keith David CardenJan. 26, 1951 - Oct. 21, 2018Keith David Carden, age 67, of Crosby, Texas went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Keith was born on January 26, 1951 in Kingsville, Texas to Louis Bruton Carden and Augusta Mavoureen (Stroup) Carden.Keith was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Betty Rose Davis and Louise Norseen. Keith leaves behind his loving wife of nine years, Mary Carden. Keith is also survived by his son, Brian Carden and wife, Olivia, and their children, Samantha, Abram, Cali and Lainey; daughter, Angela Carden Arminski and husband, David, their children, Brittany O'Donnell, Alexandra Arminski, Nicole Newman, and Thomas Arminski; and step-son, Shawn Latta and wife, Nikki, and their children, Caleb and Jackson Latta. Along with extended family and friends, Keith leaves behind his sister, Mary Ann Parker and husband, Ronny.Keith attended Texas A&M University, where he went on to earn his HVAC Certifications. This paved the way for Keith to start Carden Air. Keith has pursued his HVAC passion for the last 39 years as he proudly served Crosby and the surrounding communities. Keith's legacy is held in a high regard for his fair business practices, honesty and integrity known throughout the area.As much as Keith enjoyed the day to day tasks at work, he was known to spend time outdoors. Keith had a passion for hunting, fishing and raising animals; while these activities brought him joy, he was a devoted family man. Of all of Keith's hobbies, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends most of all. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 26, at Sterling-White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 27, at First Baptist Church of Crosby, 615 Runneburg, Crosby, Texas. Interment to follow at Sterling-White Cemetery.Sterling-White Funeral Home & Cemetery11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd.Highlands, TX 77562(281) 426-3555Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
