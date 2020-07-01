John Carberry
October 10, 1946 - May 19, 2020
John Carberry, of Lorena, Texas, passed away following an accident on May 19, 2020. There will be a private graveside service on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Moody.
John was a graduate of Lorena High School, where he excelled in all sports, and the University of Texas at Austin. He was active in Boy Scouts and achieved his Eagle Scout rank. After a very successful sales career, he moved back to Waco to care for his aging parents. While living in Waco, he chose to pursue his love for diving and opened Lake Air Scuba. Over the years, he led scuba trips and shared adventures with many people to different parts of the Caribbean. John split his time between Texas and Cozumel and called both places "home". He was also an avid golfer and was a member of a senior golfing league. With an infectious laugh and a generous heart, John brought joy to all who knew him. John loved life and lived each day to the fullest. He was truly a friend to all and delighted in teaching and sharing with others. It has been said, "There are many Johns in the world, but only one Carberry"!
He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Carberry.
Left to treasure his memory are his mother, Mildred Carberry, his aunts, uncles, and many cousins and friends.
