Glenn Richard Capp, Jr.August 4, 1944 - October 29, 2019Glenn Richard Capp, Jr., 75, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a reception in the adjacent reception hall. Burial will follow the reception at Waco Memorial Park.Richard was born August 9, 1944, in Florence, Alabama. He was a beloved only child to Glenn Richard Capp, Sr. and Thelma Robuck Capp. In 1945, after the war ended, they moved back to Waco. Since he was an only child, he considered his cousins like brothers and sisters, spending many holidays and family gatherings together. Richard graduated from Waco High School in 1962, Baylor University in 1966 with a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science, Baylor University with a Master's Degree in Oral Communications in 1967, and continued advanced graduate studies at the University of MO until 1969.In 1968, he married the love of his life, Carol Karnes Clapp, in Corpus Christi. They had two daughters, Catherine Elizabeth Capp Hays "Catie" born in Tacoma, WA in 1972 and Amanda Allison Capp Green "Mandy" born in Waco in 1976.Richard was a very selfless and humble man. He would venture out during bad storms and tornados to check on neighbors without worrying about his own personal safety. He showed compassion to everyone; he would literally give the shirt off his back or his last dollar to help someone in need. His daughters learned to help someone if they ask for help. He also had a deep love for animals often taking in strays and assisting in rescuing dogs with his youngest daughter.He was kind, loving, funny and understanding. He was a servant leader and was resilient, and was known for being a friend to everyone in his community. Richard was a strong believer in education and advocated for the oppressed.He loved working in his garage (his daughters often compared their husbands "handy" abilities to their father's),was an avid golfer from the time he was a child, he would shag balls to play for free, and loved all sports. Baseball and softball were his favorites though. He played on the Lakeshore Baptist Church softball team and coached his daughters' teams. Richard loved attending all of his children's sporting events and he would proudly and loudly cheer for them (or yelling at umpires). Richard always encouraged his girls to choose their own path in life, offering advice and endless support. He was very proud and loved to brag on their accomplishments. Once he had grandchildren, he did the same thing- always so proud of anything and everything they did and would attend their activities anytime he was able.Richard was actively involved in Waco Alliance for Peace and Justice, and he later joined Friends of Peace with one of his closest friends, Skip Londos. He served on and chaired several committees at Hill College, numerous committees for the Waco and the Texas Associations of Realtors, the Waco Association on the Board of Directors, Secretary –Treasurer 1995, Vice President 1996 and President 1997, Waco Convention and Visitor Bureau Advisory Board, Waco Vision 2020 Committee, Waco Transportation Committee, Waco Economic Development Organization, Waco Recycling Advisory Board, Waco Building Standards Commission, was a candidate for Waco City Council in 1992, was a consultant for Habitat for Humanity, Parental Involvement Committee at Waco ISD, and coached and served as Vice President and President of Lake Air Little League for many years.His teaching career started in 1966, as an adjunct speech professor at Hill College. Through the years he taught a several different colleges, including teaching continuing education in the Real Estate field. He was also a broker involved in sales, property management and appraisals. Richard also worked in the insurance industry for Bill Bailey Insurance and investment business for A.G. Edwards.One of his greatest childhood memories is going to Hubbard and visiting his grandmother. She would always cooked him fried chicken and that is something he carried on with his family on Sunday afternoons. He was famous among his family and friends for making the best mashed potatoes that no one could replicate. He loved to cook for his family. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Catie and Mandy; grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth Green, Abigail Lynn Green, William Richard Hays, and Andrew Joseph Hays; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins that were a huge part of his life.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waco's Bledsoe-Miller Community Center: City of Waco Parks and Recreation DepartmentPO Box 2570 WACO, 76702 or by phone: 254-750-8096Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
