Gil CapellaApril 20, 1939 - July 16, 2019Gil Capella, age 80, of Waco, passed away Tuesday evening July 16, 2019. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr., with Father Joe Geleney officiating. Private inurnment will be in Waco Memorial Park at a later date.Mr. Capella was born April 20, 1939, in New York City, New York, the son of the late Gildo Giovanni and Margaret (McGuiness) Capella. He attended high school in Middletown, New Jersey, and resided in Keansburg, New Jersey, where he was on the police force. After moving to Texas he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Austin Bridge and Road Company.Gil was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed motorcycle riding, was a member of the Gypsy Motorcycle Club and also enjoyed deer and hog hunting.Survivors include his wife, Betty Capella; son, John Capella; three daughters, Margaret Malizio, Carol Fleming, and Janet Finley; grandchildren, Ethan Capella, Tiffany Melendez, Nichole Blanchard, Robert Blanchard, Bryan Fleming, and James Cusick; and eleven great-grandchildren. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encourage to leave a condolence or fond memory about Gil.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.