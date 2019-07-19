Gil CapellaApril 20, 1939 - July 16, 2019Gil Capella, age 80, of Waco, passed away Tuesday evening July 16, 2019. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Dr., with Father Joe Geleney officiating. Private inurnment will be in Waco Memorial Park at a later date.Mr. Capella was born April 20, 1939, in New York City, New York, the son of the late Gildo Giovanni and Margaret (McGuiness) Capella. He attended high school in Middletown, New Jersey, and resided in Keansburg, New Jersey, where he was on the police force. After moving to Texas he was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Austin Bridge and Road Company.Gil was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed motorcycle riding, was a member of the Gypsy Motorcycle Club and also enjoyed deer and hog hunting.Survivors include his wife, Betty Capella; son, John Capella; three daughters, Margaret Malizio, Carol Fleming, and Janet Finley; grandchildren, Ethan Capella, Tiffany Melendez, Nichole Blanchard, Robert Blanchard, Bryan Fleming, and James Cusick; and eleven great-grandchildren. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site you are encourage to leave a condolence or fond memory about Gil.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.