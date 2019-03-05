Deborah CanutesonJuly 31, 1953 - March 1, 2019With grace and peace that can only be provided by our Lord, Deborah Kay (Fehler) Canuteson, 65, of Clifton, entered in to the arms of Jesus at MD Anderson on Friday, March 1, 2019 after a valiant eighteen-month battle with Multiple Myeloma.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clifton, Texas. Burial will follow at Norse Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Clifton Funeral Home. To celebrate the love Deborah had for art and for the beach, the family encourages all who attend her service to wear colorful attire.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Guatemala Mission at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 911 W. 3rd Street, Clifton, TX 76634.See Full Obit at www.cliftonfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

