Donald CannataAug. 20, 1933 - Jan. 31, 2020Don Cannata passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, at First Baptist Church Waco with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 4, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Don was born August 20, 1933, in Houston, Texas, to Samuel R.J. Cannata and Mattie Lee Ellison Cannata. He was educated in Houston public schools. He graduated from Baylor University in 1955 and from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1957. He served as Minister of Education and Administration in churches in Texas and Alabama. He moved with his family to Waco in 1972 to serve at First Baptist Church Waco and, later, at Western Heights Baptist Church. He loved his family and their annual vacations to the Frio River, a tradition he held for 49 years.He was preceded in death by his parents and by brothers, Harold Lee and Sam Jr.Don is survived by his wife, Norma Palmer Cannata; daughter, Leigh Ann Marshall, and husband, Tracy; son, Mark, and wife, Edna; daughter, Susan Moody; grandchildren, Matthew Marshall; Margaret Grotte and husband, Grant; Austin Marshall and wife, Joy; Catherine McNabb and husband, Maxwell; Claire Moody; Erin Swiggart and husband, Chambers; John Cannata; and great-grandson, George Grotte.Pallbearers are Matthew Marshall, Austin Marshall, John Cannata, Grant Grotte, Chambers Swiggart, and Maxwell McNabb.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Foundation, 500 Webster Ave, Waco, TX 76706. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
