Lowell CannadaySept. 28, 1937 - Dec. 20, 2018Cannaday, Chief William Lowell, 81, passed away in his Irving home on December 20, 2018. Lowell was born on September 28, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas to William Riley Cannaday and Mary Marie (Morton) Cannaday.He received his formal education in Houston, TX, followed by attainment of a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy with a minor studies in Religion, from Baylor University.In May of 1958 Lowell joined the US Marine Corps where he served until he was honorably discharged in October of 1962.Chief Cannaday began his career in policing in 1966, with the Dallas Police Department. He was Academy Class Valedictorian, was awarded the "Rookie of the Year" and worked his way through the ranks to the position of Assistant Chief of Police. Over 20 of the 28 years he served with the Dallas Police Department were in command level positions, with assignments ranging from Field Operations, Special Operations, Traffic, Public Information, Planning and Research to Youth and Family Crimes.In 1994, Lowell assumed command of the Irving Police Department as Chief of Police, an organization of over 500 employees, serving a city of 200,000 citizens. He has served on the Boards of Irving/Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce (Chaired "Leadership Irving"), the Irving Family Advocacy Center, the Irving Police Foundation, the Irving Infant Intervention Center and Crossroads Interfaith Ministries.During his 38 years of police service he received over 2,500 hours of professional training, is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the Command and Management College of the Institute of Law Enforcement Administration.He has received certifications in Mediation, and Arbitration, and is a member of the State Bar of Texas Alternative Dispute Resolution Section. Following his retirement from the Irving Police Department in 2004, Lowell and his wife Rose formed a partnership, Cannaday and Associates Mediation Services.In June 2005 Lowell was elected to the position of Council member on the Irving City Council, serving on the DFW Airport Board and as liaison to the Housing and Human Services Board, Irving Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Irving Sister Cities.In April 2011, he assumed command of the Watauga Police Department as Chief of Police until his retirement on October 15, 2014.Lowell is survived by his loving wife, Rose; six children, David Cannaday and wife, Julie of Frisco, TX; Clark Cannaday and wife, Lynn of Mansfield,TX; Julie Pierce and husband, Brian of Ennis, TX; Dr. Nathan Watson and wife, Vicki of Sherman,TX; John Watson and wife, Sharon of Mansfield, TX; Jim Watson and wife, Sandy of Arlington, TX; 20 grand children; one great grandchild; two sisters, Virginia DePuy of Waco,TX and Carlita Cannaday of Pleasanton,CA.The family will receive family and friends for visitation on Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Calvary Church.Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church, 4401 State Highway 161, Irving, TX.A private family burial will follow at a later date.The family respectfully requests that memorial donations in lieu of flowers be made to the Irving Family Advocacy Center, Irving Police Foundation, or Brighter Tomorrows Women's Shelter.Funeral arrangements conducted under the direction of Forest Ridge Funeral Home, 8525 Mid-Cities Blvd., North Richland Hills, TX 76182.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.