Ruth CanadyNov. 6, 1947 - Sept. 1, 2019Ruth Canady passed Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, Sept. 7, at Cedar Grove in Satin, TX. Interment at 10 am, Monday, at Oakwood.Dorsey-Keatts, WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.