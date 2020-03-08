Dec. 24, 1927 - March 5, 2020 Mrs. Hortense Campos, 92, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. Graveside Service will be 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Oakwood Cemetery with Father Albert Ruiz officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Hortense was born December 24, 1927, in Lockhart, Texas, to Damian and Elena (Benavides) Capello. She was a longtime resident of Waco and a homemaker. Hortense married the love of her life, Sammie R. Campos, on September 23, 1944. They celebrated 55 years together. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, embroidery, quilting, sewing, and caring for her flowers and plants. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son; daughter; and grandson. Survivors include her daughters, Olivia Caulfield, Rosalie Campos, and Yvonne Estrada; sons, David J. Campos and Jerry Campos; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to Mrs. Mickey Marrquin, lifelong best friend and cousin, and thanks to Bluebonnet Hospice and all those who provided care and comfort.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Connally-Compton Funeral Directors
4400 W Waco Dr
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 10
Graveside Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
1:00PM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 South 5th Street
Waco, TX 76706
Photo Gallery
