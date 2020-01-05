Carmen R. CamposJuly 16, 1927 - Dec. 31, 2019Carmen Campos, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, at First Spanish Assembly of God Church, The Rev. Frank Alvarado officiating. Burial at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, Woodway, Texas.She married John Campos in 1941. Carmen was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed serving in her church's ministries.She was preceded in death by husband, John Campos; parents, Erasmo and Julia Rodriguez; siblings, Mary Padilla, Virginia Riojas, Sammy Rodriguez, Joe Rodriguez, and David Rodriguez; daughter, Janie Ortega; son, Delfino Campos; nephew, Jesse Campos; son-in-law, Juan Casas; and grandson, Paul Mendoza.She is survived by her sister, Lily Clark; children: John and Lilia Campos, Connie Ramon, Albert and Geraldine Campos, Manuel and Robin Campos, Irene Casas, Paul and Dora Campos; 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren, and relatives.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Spanish Assembly of God Church, 3301 Clay, Waco, Texas 76711.
Campos, Carmen R.
