Carmen R. CamposJuly 16, 1927 - Dec. 31, 2019Carmen R. Campos, 92, of Waco, Texas passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at First Spanish Assemble of God Church, with Rev. Frank Alvarado officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020, and the prayer service will be at 4:00 p.m., at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.

To plant a tree in memory of Carmen Campos as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries