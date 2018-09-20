Alfred G. CamposDec. 21, 1937 - Sept. 12, 2018Alfred Gayton Campos passed from this life, Wednesday, September 12, 2018, at St. Catherine's Hospice facility in Waco, TX. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Drive in Waco, TX.Alfred was born in Waco, TX, December 21, 1937, to Pete Campos and Mary Gayton Campos. He was retired from General Tire. Alfred was a devout Christian who enjoyed working hard, watching football with a cold beer, and listening to his favorite musical artists. He loved Elvis Presley especially and made several trips to Graceland because of this. He often talked of his adventures growing up in South Waco and the good times he had with his family, especially his brothers.Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Pete Campos and Mary Gayton Campos; oldest son, Gaylon Campos. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dora Campos Jones and Gloria Campos Viera; and brother, Everett Campos.Alfred is survived by his sons, Marco Octavian (Joe Campos) and Michael Anthony Campos; and his daughters, Mary Laura Campos and Debbie Lynn Campos, all of Waco.He is also survived by his grandchildren, Stefani Campos-LeBlanc, Chelsea Campos, and Brazos Campos; great-grandchildren, Marcus Demtiri Davila, Jacob Davila, Madison Rangel, Dezaraye LeBlanc, Gavin LeBlanc, Eva LeBlanc, Anthony Campos, Olivia Lopez, Oscar Lopez Jr., and Sofia Campos; along with his siblings, Faye Campos McConnell; brothers, Joe Campos and wife, Delia, David Campos, Pete Campos and wife, Mary, Bernie Campos and wife, Louise, and Bobby Campos and wife, Cindy, all of Waco.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
