Barbara Ann Campbell Sloane Sept. 29, 1938 - Aug. 8, 2018Barbara Ann Sloane, 79, of Waco, went with the Lord August 8, 2018. Services and burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 14, at Waco Memorial Park. She is survived by her daughter, Robyn Hisgen and grandchildren, Jessica Hisgen, Trae McLain and wife, Ashley McLain. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Sloane, Laila and Beau. She is cherished by her family and will greatly be missed. She is our angel, now in heaven.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

