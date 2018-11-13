Elaine CampbellNov. 1, 1938 - Nov. 10, 2018Funeral services for Elaine Campbell will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 14, at Littlepage Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Wednesday immediately before the service. Burial will follow at the Kirk Cemetery. LittlepageSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

