Martha CampSept. 25, 1944 - Dec. 10, 2019Martha Jeanne Rogers Camp passed from this life to her eternal home surrounded by her family on December 10, 2019. Martha was born September 25, 1944, in Norfolk, Virginia, while her father George Ed Rogers was stationed in the Navy. Her parents, Anna Beth Rogers and George were educators, ministers and wonderful parents to Martha and her brother and sister.Martha grew up in Carlsbad, New Mexico and Harlingen, Texas. Upon graduating High School in Harlingen, she attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. She graduated with a degree in music, received her teaching certificate and went on to teach many children throughout her life.She married the love of her life, Barry Camp on January 28, 1968. Together, Barry and Martha pastored churches in Oklahoma and Texas. They made Waco home in 1991 where they spent 20 years leading and serving the people of Highland Baptist Church. Martha had a mighty love for people; she started the Women of Highland ministry and spent countless hours on her knees praying for others.In 2011, Martha enjoyed retired life with Barry including many trips to the beach, time with her family and sitting on their front porch. Martha was well known for her Coca-Cola collection that was so immense it took up an entire room in their home. She also rarely missed a Hallmark Movie, a nail or hair appointment. Martha will be remembered by her vibrant smile, bold style and authentic love for people.Martha was preceded by her daughter, Carrie Leigh; mother, Anna Beth; and father, George Ed.Martha is survived by her husband of 51 years, Barry Camp; son, Mark and wife, Shannon; granddaughters, Madison and Hannah; daughter, Natalie and husband, Nick; grandchildren, Cyan, Cayde, and Rylee Jeanne. She is also survived by her brother, Paul Rogers; sister, Donna Beth Norman; and their families including a number of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Highland Baptist Church Life Center, located at 3014 Maple Ave, Waco, Texas 76707. Barry and family will be receiving guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the foyer on Saturday morning prior to the service. In honor of Martha's favorite colors, please wear red or purple to the service.Martha's family would like to say a special thank you to her nurse Kathy and aide Judy for the compassionate care they provided Martha this past year.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Providence Hospice, www.chot.org.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.