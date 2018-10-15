Randy CalvinJuly 29, 1962 - Oct. 8, 2018Services for Randy Wayne Calvin will be at 1:00 p.m., Tue. Oct. 16, 2018 at W. H. Littles & Sons Mortuary Chapel, Waco.He passed away Oct. 8, 2018 in a local nursing home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

