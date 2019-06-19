Jean CalveryJune 12, 1942 - June 16, 2019Jean Calvery, 77, of Fort Worth, passed away with her family by her side, June 16, 2019, in her home.Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home, 6100 Azle Ave, Fort Worth, Texas 76135. Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, Biggers Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, at Chilton Cemetery, Chilton, Texas.Jean was born June 12, 1942, in Tahoka, Texas, to Marvin Nolan Griffin and Edith Evelyn Roden Griffin. Jean married Lewis W. Calvery on May 4, 1984 in Fort Worth. She was an excellent surgical nurse and served on mission trips to Guatemala. She raised "five perfect children" she always said. She will be remembered and missed by her family.Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Raymond Griffin, and James M. Griffin; and son, David L. Calvery.Jean is survived by her husband, Lewis W. Calvery; children, Sharon K. Oliver and husband, Dustan, Cheryl Calvery, Bruce W. Calvery and wife, Chris, and Derek Calvery and wife, Leeann; daughter-in-law, Cecilia Calvery; and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial should be given to St. Jude's.Biggers Funeral Home6100 Azle AvenueFort Worth, Texas 76135817-237-3341Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
