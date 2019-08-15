Milton David CalvertNov. 3, 1934 - Aug. 13, 2019Milton David Calvert, 84, of Waco, passed away August 13, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

