Evelyn Jeanette CalvelloApril 9, 2019 - Nov. 7, 2019Evelyn Jeanette (Sharp) Calvello, age 81, of Pitcher, New York, passed away on November 7, 2019.Evelyn was born on April 9, 1938, to Guy Willis Sharp and Virginia Lee Knight, in Waco, Texas. She attended West High School, where she met and married Toney C. Urban. Together they had a son, Toney C. Urban, Jr. The two were later divorced and Evelyn met and married Angelo A. Calvello of Yonkers, New York. Evelyn and Angelo had a daughter, Gina Beth Calvello. Evelyn resided in Yonkers until she found the place of her dreams in Pitcher. The family then relocated to the beautiful 200 acre farm where they lived for many years. Evelyn was the town supervisor of Pitcher and also a real estate broker. After many years with Chenango County, she retired as the right of way agent. After her retirement, Evelyn continued to reside in Pitcher until her recent failing health. She moved back home to Texas to be closer to her family until her passing.Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Guy Willis Sharp; mother, Virginia Knight; her daddy, Buford Ferguson; and brother, Bobby Gene Ferguson.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Toney and Misty Urban of Brady, Texas; daughter, Gina Calvello of New York; grandchildren, Melisa, Jean, and Toney C. Urban, III, Amanda Morse and Evelyn and Virginia Leb. Evelyn was also loved by many great-grandchildren; as well as many other family members and great friends.As per Evelyn's wishes, there will be a small graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, at the China Spring Cemetery, where her ashes will be interned, food and fellowship to follow."Come to me, all you who are weary burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light" Matthew 11:28-30
